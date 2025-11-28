Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Hundreds of people are still missing after a fire broke out at Wang Fuk Court complex in Tai Po, Hong Kong, on Nov 26.

SINGAPORE – Prime Minister Lawrence Wong sent condolences to the victims of the Hong Kong blaze and said he is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives caused by the fire.

In a letter to Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee, PM Wong said his thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones in the fire at Wang Fuk Court, and those who have been injured, including in the process of saving lives.

He extended his condolences to all those affected, on behalf of the Singapore Government, said a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Nov 28.

On Nov 26, a blaze tore through the Hong Kong high-rise residential complex in Tai Po – a district in the New Territories – killing more than 100 people and leaving hundreds missing.

PM Wong said: “The people of Hong Kong have always demonstrated resilience in the face of adversity, and I am confident that they will overcome this tragic episode with the same strength and determination.”

The inferno – the financial hub’s worst in nearly 80 years – sent shock waves through the city, which is home to some of the world’s most densely populated and tallest residential blocks.

The fire has killed at least 128 people, including a firefighter, with about 200 still unaccounted for.