PM Wong pens congratulatory letter to India PM Narendra Modi

SINGAPORE – Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has written a letter to congratulate Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his recent re-election.

In his letter dated June 9, PM Wong said: “Over the past 10 years, you have shepherded India’s remarkable transformation and uplifted the lives of millions of people.

“I am confident that under your leadership, India will continue to grow and prosper.”

PM Wong wrote in the letter that Singapore and India are strategic partners which share a warm and multifaceted relationship.

He said: “As we look forward to the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year, we will continue to cooperate closely to enhance this partnership and expand our collaboration in new areas like digitalisation, skilling, and healthcare.

“I look forward to meeting you again and working with you and your team to further deepen ties.”

He also sent Mr Modi his best wishes for the latter’s good health and success.

In a post on social media platform X on June 5, Mr Wong described Mr Modi’s win – which secures a third consecutive term for the 73-year-old as leader of the world’s most populous nation – as “historic”.

India’s Election Commission had earlier that day given final confirmation that the parties that make up Mr Modi’s National Democratic Alliance had collectively passed the majority mark in Parliament.

This means Mr Modi is only the second prime minister in India to win three terms, after its first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.