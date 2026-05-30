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PM Lawrence Wong meeting Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue on May 30.

SINGAPORE – Prime Minister Lawrence Wong met the deputy prime ministers of Australia and Qatar and discussed how to deepen security ties with both countries on the sidelines of the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue on May 30.

At the meeting with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, the pair reaffirmed the warm and friendly bilateral relationship between the two states, Singapore’s Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said.

During the meeting at the Istana, which was also attended by Singapore’s Minister of State for Defence Desmond Choo, the two leaders discussed how to deepen cooperation in areas such as defence and energy security.

PM Wong also expressed Singapore’s appreciation for Qatar’s role in promoting regional stability and facilitating dialogue in the Middle East.

Qatar has been mired in the conflict between Iran, the US and Israel, and has supported Singapore’s efforts to repatriate its citizens from the region.

PM Wong also met Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles at the Istana, and the two leaders exchanged views on regional security developments.

They also looked forward to deepening bilateral defence cooperation in key areas, such as critical underwater infrastructure, and enhancing both militaries’ reciprocal access to defence facilities in Australia and Singapore.

PM Lawrence Wong meeting Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue on May 30. PHOTO: MDDI

This follows the signing of an agreement to enhance defence cooperation between the two countries in 2025.

During their meeting, the pair also reaffirmed the “longstanding and multifaceted relations” between Singapore and Australia, as well as the close people-to-people relations between both countries.

This builds on the “significant milestone” achieved in 2025, when PM Wong and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the upgrade of Singapore-Australia ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership at the 10th Singapore-Australia Annual Leaders’ Meeting, MINDEF said.

The Qatari Deputy Prime Minister separately met President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Istana on May 30, said the ministry.

He also met Coordinating Minister for National Security and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam at the Shangri-La Singapore hotel on May 29.

The annual defence summit is being held at the hotel from May 29 to 31.