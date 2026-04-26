PM Wong, Japan PM Takaichi exchange congratulatory letters to mark 60 years of diplomatic ties

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SINGAPORE – Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi exchanged congratulatory letters on April 26 to mark 60 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

PM Wong, who is also Finance Minister, in his letter to Ms Takaichi , said the relationship between Singapore and Japan has “deepened into a strong and multifaceted partnership”, noting that their economic partnership has been a key pillar, Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

He said that Japanese investment and technology contributed significantly to Singapore’s early development, and that the two countries are now among each other’s largest trading partners and investors after the Japan-Singapore Economic Partnership Agreement was signed in 2002.

Mr Wong also referred to his visit to Japan in March, calling it “an important milestone”.

He noted that Japan has been a steadfast supporter of ASEAN centrality and regional integration.

As country coordinator for ASEAN-Japan dialogue relations, Singapore will continue to strengthen the ASEAN-Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, especially ahead of Singapore’s ASEAN chairmanship in 2027, he said.

“We should build on the synergies between the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific and Japan’s Free and Open Indo-Pacific to advance practical cooperation that supports an open and inclusive regional architecture,” Mr Wong said.

He said that both Singapore and Japan will continue to collaborate, such as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.

These collaborative efforts will help to uphold a rules-based international order and foster regional peace, stability and shared prosperity, Mr Wong added.

“I look forward to working closely with you and your government to take our partnership to even greater heights. I wish you good health and success, and the people of Japan continued peace and prosperity,” he said.

In her letter to PM Wong posted on the website of Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ms Takaichi said Japan and Singapore have become partners working together to address regional and global challenges since the establishment of diplomatic relations on April 26, 1966.

She acknowledged that Singapore was the first country for Japan to conclude an economic partnership agreement, adding that both nations have worked together to uphold and advocate free trade, including through the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.

Citing PM Wong’s earlier visit to Japan in March, Ms Takaichi said the two leaders identified five priority cooperation areas as guiding principles for the further development of bilateral relationship and hope to work towards it as the two nations reach the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2036.

Mr Wong and Ms Takaichi announced on March 18 that the two countries have elevated their ties to a strategic partnership, in conjunction with the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

The strategic partnership will deepen the foundations of the substantive and multifaceted relationship between both countries, and expand cooperation in five forward-looking areas, said a joint statement issued after both leaders and their delegations met at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo.

On behalf of Japan’s government and its people, Ms Takaichi expressed renewed gratitude to the Singapore Government and its people for their dedicated efforts in building a strong bilateral relationship. “I sincerely pray for the continued prosperity and good health of Your Excellency and the people of the Republic of Singapore,” she said.