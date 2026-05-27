PM Wong heartened by resilience and community spirit on Hari Raya Haji

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PM Lawrence Wong also wished the 900 Singapore pilgrims in Saudi Arabia “a meaningful and fulfilling haj and a safe journey home”.

SINGAPORE – Prime Minister Lawrence Wong was heartened by the resilience and community spirit shown by all involved in korban, a sacrificial ritual performed during Hari Raya Haji, which falls on May 27 this year.

Wishing all Muslims “Selamat Hari Raya Haji”, PM Wong said in a Facebook post on May 27: “I am also grateful to our mosques, volunteers and partners for their efforts to ensure that beneficiaries continue to be supported, despite the challenges affecting the supply of livestock for korban.”

“These efforts reflect the strong bonds within our community,” PM Wong added.

Hari Raya Haji, also known as Aidiladha, celebrates the completion of the fifth pillar of Islam, the haj pilgrimage, performed in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

PM Wong also wished the 900 Singapore pilgrims performing the haj in Saudi Arabia “a meaningful and fulfilling haj and a safe journey home”.

Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong also gave his well-wishes in a separate post on May 27, saying the holiday was “a moment to reflect on the values of sacrifice, compassion and caring for others”.

Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Faishal Ibrahim said on May 26 that the pilgrims from Singapore were safe and in good spirits at Arafat, about 20km south-east of Mecca.

“As we mark this meaningful occasion, may we continue to strengthen the bonds that hold our community and society together,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

“I wish all Muslims in Singapore and your loved ones a blessed and meaningful Hari Raya Aidiladha.”