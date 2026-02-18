Straitstimes.com header logo

PM Wong extends ‘warmest wishes’ to Singaporean Muslims ahead of Ramadan fasting month

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong took to Facebook to share well wishes for the Ramadan fasting month.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong took to Facebook to share well wishes for the Ramadan fasting month.

PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM FACEBOOK/LAWRENCE WONG

Gabrielle Andres

SINGAPORE – Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Feb 18 expressed his “warmest wishes” to Singaporean Muslims ahead of the fasting month of Ramadan.

In a video posted on Facebook, PM Wong spoke in both English and Malay.

“May this season of reflection and renewal bring peace to your homes and blessings to everyone,” he said.

Muslims in Singapore will begin fasting for the holy month of Ramadan on Feb 19, in the lead-up to Hari Raya Puasa on March 21.

