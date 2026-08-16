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Families taking shelter at a makeshift evacuation centre at a stadium in the aftermath of an earthquake in East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, on Aug 16.

SINGAPORE – Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has written to Indonesia’s President Prabowo Subianto to express his condolences after an earthquake struck off the coast of Flores in eastern Indonesia on Aug 15, killing dozens and damaging hundreds of buildings.

A second earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck off Indonesia’s northern Sumatra hours after the initial quake, with no casualties yet reported.

In a Facebook post on Aug 16, PM Wong said he was saddened by the loss of lives and devastation caused by the earthquakes.

He extended his heartfelt condolences and sympathies, on behalf of the Singapore Government, to the families of the victims and those affected by the tragedy.

“Our thoughts are with the people of Indonesia during this difficult time, and with the authorities and emergency personnel working tirelessly on relief and recovery efforts.”

The 7.7-magnitude earthquake on Flores island killed more than 50 people, injured at least 135 people and damaged hundreds of houses and buildings, the Indonesian authorities said on Aug 16 .

Some 5,000 people fled their homes as the quake hit the island early on Aug 15, followed by nearly 1,000 aftershocks in the hours after, a spokesman for the country’s national disaster agency said.

Rescue officials said survivors were in urgent need of aid, including emergency tents, food, medicine, clean water and electricity generators, as at Aug 16.