PM Wong congratulates Thai counterpart Anutin on re-election

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PM Lawrence Wong (right) with his Thai counterpart, Mr Anutin Charnvirakul, in Singapore in November 2025.

SINGAPORE – Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong congratulated Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on March 20 on his re-election, expressing confidence that bilateral relations will continue to flourish under his leadership.

Mr Anutin was re-appointed on March 19, becoming the kingdom’s first leader to be voted back to office in two decades.

He first became prime minister in September 2025.

Singapore and Thailand share a substantive and enduring friendship, underpinned by strong economic cooperation, close institutional links and robust people-to-people ties, wrote PM Wong in a letter to his Thai counterpart that was shared by Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The bilateral partnership has expanded to new areas including food security, carbon credits, renewable energy and healthy ageing, PM Wong added.

“As like-minded partners and neighbours, Singapore looks forward to continuing our close collaboration with Thailand,” he said.

PM Wong noted that when Mr Anutin visited Singapore in November 2025 – an introductory trip during his first term as prime ministe r – both countries expanded cooperation in rice trade and geriatric care.

“These reflect our shared commitment to tackle the common challenges brought about by climate change and an ageing society,” he said.

On March 20, PM Wong also said in a Facebook post that he is looking forward to working closely with Mr Anutin to build on the foundation established by Singapore and Thailand’s bilateral ties.