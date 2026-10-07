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PM Wong congratulates new Lao PM, invites him to visit Singapore

Lao Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith was named to the post by Laos’ National Assembly on Oct 5, with all 158 members present backing his appointment.

SINGAPORE – Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has congratulated newly appointed Lao Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith and invited him to visit Singapore.

The two countries have expanded cooperation in recent years in areas such as energy, carbon credits and combating transnational crime.

PM Wong said in his congratulatory letter that relations between Singapore and Laos have been “very good and warm”, noting that bilateral cooperation has grown substantially over the years.

Saleumxay, previously a deputy prime minister, was named prime minister by Laos’ National Assembly on Oct 5, with all 158 members present backing his appointment. He succeeded Sonexay Siphandone, who became president of the National Assembly.

PM Wong highlighted the Lao PDR-Thailand-Malaysia-Singapore Power Integration Project as an example of a mutually beneficial initiative between Singapore and Laos.

The project began in 2022 , enabling Singapore to import hydropower from Laos through Thailand and Malaysia, and marking a step towards greater regional electricity connectivity.

PM Wong also reaffirmed Singapore’s support for Laos’ development through training courses organised by the Singapore Cooperation Programme and the Initiative for Asean Integration.

“This year marks 25 years of development cooperation with Lao PDR, and we will continue to strengthen this partnership in tandem with Lao PDR’s development priorities,” he said.

Inviting Saleumxay to make an official visit to Singapore, PM Wong said: “I look forward to working closely with you to take our bilateral relations forward.”