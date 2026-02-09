PM Wong congratulates Japan PM Takaichi on election win

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Feb 9 offered his congratulations to his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi following her historic election win , calling the result a clear endorsement of her leadership by the Japanese public.

In a statement posted on his official Facebook page, PM Wong said the renewed mandate reflected “the strong confidence the Japanese people place in her leadership”.

PM Wong also underscored the “longstanding, substantive and multifaceted relationship” between Singapore and Japan, with 2026 marking the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

It is a milestone that has been cited by officials as a testament to decades of cooperation spanning trade, security and people-to-people exchanges.

PM Wong said he looks forward to working with Ms Takaichi to further strengthen bilateral cooperation, signalling continuity and ambition in Singapore’s engagement with Japan.

In a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), PM Wong said such cooperation can be “in both traditional areas and in emerging areas like the green transition and digitalisation”.

He added that Singapore and Japan “share a commitment to uphold the rules-based international order, multilateralism and free trade”.

He also said that as country coordinator for ASEAN-Japan Dialogue relations until 2027, Singapore “looks forward to deepening Japan’s cooperation with ASEAN to help foster regional peace and prosperity”.