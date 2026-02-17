PM Wong congratulates Bangladesh’s Tarique Rahman on election win

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – Prime Minister Lawrence Wong congratulated his Bangladeshi counterpart Tarique Rahman on his “decisive victory” in the Feb 12 polls .

In his letter, PM Wong said that the strong mandate Mr Rahman received in the general election reflects the confidence and trust the people of Bangladesh have placed in him to lead the country forward.

Mr Wong, who is also Finance Minister, added that Singapore and Bangladesh enjoy a warm and longstanding relationship grounded in mutual respect and close people-to-people ties, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement on Feb 17.

He said there is significant potential to deepen collaboration in areas such as trade and investment, port management, digitalisation and capacity building.

He added that he looks forward to working with Mr Rahman to further strengthen bilateral ties between the two nations.

“Singapore will continue to support Bangladesh in its development journey,” PM Wong said. He also wished Mr Rahman good health and success in office and expressed hope to meet him soon.