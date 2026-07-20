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Andy Burnham became the seventh leader in the last decade to occupy No. 10 Downing Street after outgoing Keir Starmer officially tendered his resignation.

SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lawrence Wong congratulated Andy Burnham on his appointment as the British prime minister in a letter dated July 20.

Burnham became the seventh leader in the last decade to occupy No. 10 Downing Street after outgoing Keir Starmer officially tendered his resignation. Britain’s King Charles appointed him as prime minister on July 20.

PM Wong, who is also Finance Minister, said Singapore and Britain enjoy a close and enduring relationship, underpinned by a strategic partnership. “It reflects the breadth and depth of our cooperation, as well as the trust our countries have built over many decades.

“I am confident that we will continue to strengthen cooperation across a wide range of areas, including in innovation, science and technology, and defence.”

He added that Singapore greatly valued Britain’s continued engagement of the region, including as an ASEAN Dialogue Partner and through the Five Power Defence Arrangements.

“As Singapore assumes the ASEAN chairmanship and the UK holds the G-20 Presidency in 2027, we have a unique opportunity to work closely together to strengthen multilateral cooperation, and address shared global and regional challenges,” PM Wong said.

PM Wong expressed hopes to meet and to work with Burnham to further strengthen the partnership between Singapore and Britain . “I also hope to welcome you to Singapore,” he said.