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PM Wong, Brunei Sultan discuss energy cooperation, supply chain resilience in call

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PM Lawrence Wong (left) at lunch with Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah in Brunei on Nov 3, 2025.

PM Lawrence Wong (left) at lunch with Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah in Brunei on Nov 3, 2025.

PHOTO: MDDI

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Sherlyn Sim

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SINGAPORE – Singapore and Brunei have agreed to boost energy cooperation and beef up supply chain resilience amid today’s challenges, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

He said in a Facebook post on April 14 that he had spoken to Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah to convey his Hari Raya wishes and to discuss the two nations’ responses to the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

Singapore and Brunei share a special relationship, PM Wong said in his post. “We stood shoulder-to-shoulder during the Covid pandemic, especially in ensuring access to critical medical supplies and vaccines.”

He added: “As close and trusted partners, we will continue to stay open, keep essential trade and supply lines flowing, and support one another.

“Our teams will be following up on these initiatives, and I look forward to meeting His Majesty again soon.”

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.