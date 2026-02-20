PM Wong breaks fast with Anwar in KL, duo affirm shared commitment to deeper ties

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

In a Facebook post on Feb 20, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong thanked Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for the opportunity for “a candid exchange on a wide range of issues”.

SINGAPORE – The leaders of Singapore and Malaysia expressed their shared commitment to deepen ties and advance regional cooperation during Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s visit to Kuala Lumpur on Feb 20.

In a Facebook post on Feb 20, PM Wong thanked Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for the opportunity for “a candid exchange on a wide range of issues”.

He also thanked Datuk Seri Anwar for the invitation to join him for buka puasa (breaking fast) at the Carcosa Seri Negara, a historic colonial-era estate in the Malaysian capital, and for his warm hospitality.

PM Wong wished Mr Anwar and all Malaysians a blessed Ramadan, the Islamic holy month, and added that he is looking forward to their next meeting.

The two leaders last met in December 2025, when Mr Anwar visited Singapore for the prime ministers’ annual leaders’ retreat – the highest-level summit between the two nations.

Both countries agreed then to deepen collaboration and continue talks on longstanding issues, with the prime ministers emphasising moving forward with a constructive spirit, mutual respect and goodwill.

The two countries agreed to strengthen cooperation on healthcare and in their fight against the trafficking of illicit drugs.

At a press conference following the exchange of the agreements, both leaders also laid out their positions on three outstanding bilateral issues: water, airspace and maritime boundaries, and outlined ongoing discussions on them.