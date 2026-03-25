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PM Wong arrives in Hainan for Boao Forum

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Prime Minister Lawrence Wong arrives in Hainan on March 25, 2026 for the Boao Forum for Asia conference from March 25-26.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong arrives in Hainan for the Boao Forum on March 25.

PHOTO: MDDI

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Yew Lun Tian

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  • PM Wong is in Hainan for his second China trip in nine months, attending the Boao Forum for Asia.
  • The forum, a regional economic platform, focuses on multilateralism, innovation, and inclusive development with 2,000 representatives.
  • PM Wong will meet Chinese leaders to strengthen collaboration amid global uncertainty, building on Singapore's support for the forum.

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Prime Minister Lawrence Wong arrived in Hainan on March 25 on his second trip to China in nine months.

On March 26, he will speak at the Boao Forum for Asia, a regional platform for economic cooperation founded in 2001, the same year that China joined the World Trade Organisation.

“Singapore has been a supporter since its founding 25 years ago,” PM Wong wrote on his social media after touching down in Haikou, the provincial capital of Hainan. He will attend a welcome dinner hosted by the Hainan government and the forum organiser.

About 2,000 representatives from 60 countries and government, business and academic circles have gathered on an island in Boao, facing the South China Sea. Discussions at 2026’s forum focus on multilateralism, regional cooperation, innovation and artificial intelligence as well as inclusive development.

PM Wong is due to meet China’s National People’s Congress chairman Zhao Leji, the country’s third-ranking leader, and Hainan Communist Party secretary Feng Fei on March 26.

“I look forward to fruitful engagements to strengthen collaboration – both bilaterally with China and with partners across the region – to keep our economies open and navigate an increasingly uncertain global environment together,” he said on Instagram.

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Yew Lun Tian is a senior foreign correspondent who covers China for The Straits Times.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.