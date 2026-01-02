PM Wong, Trump reaffirm Singapore-US partnership in phone call in 60th year of diplomatic ties
SINGAPORE – Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and US President Donald Trump spoke over the phone on Jan 2 and reaffirmed the two countries’ partnership as they mark 60 years of diplomatic ties in 2026.
In a statement on Jan 2, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said the two leaders reaffirmed the enduring strength of the mutually beneficial partnership between Singapore and the United States, which spans multiple domains.
PM Wong and Mr Trump said they looked forward to deepening cooperation in established areas and expanding into new ones, said MFA. PM Wong also thanked Mr Trump for inviting Singapore to the Group of 20 (G-20) Summit, which the US will be hosting in Miami, Florida, in December.
“Singapore looks forward to contributing to the US’ G-20 agenda, and advancing economic growth for all,” said MFA. The G-20 comprises 19 countries, the European Union and the African Union, which rotate hosting the event. South Africa was the host in 2025.
PM Wong had noted that the US was one of the first nations to recognise Singapore’s independencein 1965, and the partnership between both countries has flourished over the decades.