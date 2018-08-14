PM to deliver National Day Rally speech on Sunday

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will deliver his 15thNational Day Rally speech on Sunday at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College Central campus in Ang Mo Kio.

PM Lee will commence the rally at 6.45pm in Malay. He will then speak in Mandarin, and begin his English speech at 8.15pm, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement yesterday.

Widely seen as the most important political speech of the year, the National Day Rally is traditionally used to map out the country's future directions and announce new policies.

Viewers can tune in to live broadcasts of the Rally on local TV channels and radio stations.

The Rally speech will also be streamed live on the PMO's YouTube channel, the Facebook pages of PM Lee and government feedback unit Reach, as well as online TV service Toggle.sg

Live updates will be available on www.straitstimes.com

Live updates will also be posted on PM Lee's Facebook page and Twitter account as he delivers his speech.

In last year's rally, the Prime Minister focused on three long-term issues: pre-school education, Smart Nation and diabetes.

PM Lee's National Day message last week gave hints of the topics he could raise at this year's Rally.

He had set out external developments the Government is watching closely, including trade tensions between the major economies and the new Pakatan Harapan government that came into power after Malaysia's general election in May.

And he held up the Kampung Admiralty retirement community as an example of what the Government is doing to transform education, healthcare and housing to improve the lives of Singaporeans.

These are the three significant items people worry about when they express concern over the cost of living, he noted in his message.

He also said that bold, creative planning will allow the heartland to be remade, communities to be rejuvenated and the country to be reimagined.

After Sunday's Rally, Singaporeans can give feedback to Reach until Sept 8 through various channels, including public dialogues, an interactive online poll on the feedback unit's Facebook page and a chat group on WhatsApp.