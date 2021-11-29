PM: MPs, politicians expected to be scrupulously truthful

Political leaders and MPs are expected to have personal conduct that is beyond reproach and to be scrupulously truthful in what they say in and out of Parliament, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Singapore's politics has delivered results because of its emphasis on integrity and honesty, he said yesterday, adding that voters will not trust the motives of politicians or take what they say at face value if they are venal or dishonest.

Speaking at the People's Action Party (PAP) Convention yesterday, PM Lee said the PAP has upheld stringent standards since it came into power in 1959.

"All our ministers, MPs and activists know. If someone misbehaves, we will discipline him. If someone misspeaks, he will put it right because he knows that is the right thing to do, and the party will insist on it," he added.

The PAP's rigour sets the tone for politics here, noted PM Lee.

Voters must apply these same high standards of integrity and honesty to everyone in politics, whichever side they may be on, he said. Not doing so signals that Singapore is prepared to lower its standards, and this will eventually drag its system down, he added.

He did not mention any politicians, but Workers' Party MP Raee-sah Khan on Nov 1 admitted in Parliament to lying to the House about details of a sexual assault case.

Should voters be unable to trust politicians, they will become disillusioned and cynical, leading them to lose faith in the political system itself, said PM Lee. "They despair of the system, they gave up hope on their country. The country is in a bad state. And trust me, it is forever destroyed. There are too many examples of this happening far away from us, as well as nearby. We must never, never let this happen to Singapore."

Getting the politics right is key to deliver results for Singaporeans, and give people good reason to trust the Government and one another, he stressed.

PM Lee noted that amid the pandemic, Singapore pressed on with key goals such as improving social mobility through the KidStart and Uplift schemes, and opening paths for upgrading through SkillsFuture.

It is also redoubling efforts to prevent divisive issues from fracturing society, by fostering stronger race relations and tackling racial discrimination, empowering women, dealing with local-foreign worker tensions, and introducing anti-discrimination laws. "These are long-term endeavours, and results will take time. But we are moving in the right direction and making progress," said PM Lee.

But good policies alone are not enough, and the PAP must help Singaporeans make the connection that good things like upward mobility, better jobs and better lives do not happen by themselves, he said. If Singapore wants to continue getting such results, it has to support the PAP Government, he added.

A new generation of voters wants more debate and questioning of established ideas, and PM Lee said the PAP must rise to this and show it is not afraid of opposing views or of being challenged.

But wrong views have to be rebutted too - gently if possible, but firmly when necessary. "We have to expose those who, for their own reasons and political purposes, try to exploit issues to confuse people and make them unhappy," he said.

He said this was the spirit of the recent debates in Parliament on the Singapore-India Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement and work pass holders, which tried to get people to understand how policies benefit them.

PM Lee also shared advice for younger colleagues about how in politics, leaders are "finished" if they are not able to hold their own, stand up, argue their case and retain the support of voters.

"You may have noble intentions and good ideas, but if you can't get re-elected, you can't do anything about them and you won't be able to do good for Singapore," he said.