PM, ministers drive home need to take social distancing very seriously

A key message that Singapore's leaders sought to drive home yesterday was the need for people to strictly observe social distancing.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said the intent behind the stricter measures that he announced in a national address yesterday was for people to minimise physical contact.

"If we do not go out, if we avoid contact with others, then the virus will not be able to spread. It is as simple as that," he said.

He acknowledged that observing safe distancing can be hard at places like hawker centres and wet markets, especially on crowded weekends. "It will help if we all adjust our habits," he said, citing going to the market on weekdays as an example.

The Government is deploying more safe distancing ambassadors to ask people not to crowd together, he said, urging Singaporeans to cooperate with them.

Safe distancing is also hard for a psychological and emotional reason, as it goes very much against human instinct, added PM Lee.

"It is in our nature to want to socialise, to be close to those we are talking to, to take comfort in the warmth and company of friends and family," he said.

Nevertheless, social distancing still needs to be taken "extremely seriously" in this period as it is the only effective way to slow the transmission of the virus and gradually bring the number of cases down, he said. It is also the best way to keep families safe, particularly seniors.

"So please bear with the painful adjustments that we have to make. Each and every one of us can and must do our part to keep everyone in Singapore safe from Covid-19."

At a press conference after PM Lee's address, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong and National Development Minister Lawrence Wong also stressed the importance of staying at home, and going out only for essential tasks.

The two ministers, who co-chair the Covid-19 multi-ministry task force, elaborated on the measures, which include restricting all unnecessary movement and stopping dining-in options at eateries.

Mr Gan said the Government understands that the new measures will create inconveniences. "We will have to change our habits and our daily routines. These measures are important and necessary to protect Singaporeans and keep us and our family members safe," he said.

Mr Wong called on all Singapore residents to cooperate with the more stringent safe distancing restrictions.

"We call on everyone to cooperate, to work with us, and to show in this time of crisis that Singaporeans can be resilient, can be united, and we all can be disciplined in doing what is necessary to protect ourselves and save lives," he said.

The fight against the coronavirus comes down to a national effort, the minister added.

"This is no longer the work of Government alone, it's no longer the work of contact tracers alone. All of us must now do our part to slow down the spread of the virus," he said.