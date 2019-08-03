PM Lee's National Day Message to be broadcast on Aug 8

SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's National Day Message will be broadcast on the eve of National Day (Aug 8), his office announced on Saturday.

PM Lee will deliver his message in English, while DPM and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat will deliver it in Mandarin.

The Malay version will be delivered by Minister for the Environment and Water Resources and Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli, while Minister for Communications and Information S. Iswaran will deliver the Tamil version.

On Thursday, the English message will be broadcast first, at 6.45pm on CNA, then the Tamil version at 8pm on Vasantham, the Malay version at 8.30pm on Suria, and finally the Mandarin version at 8.45pm on Channel 8.

The message in all four languages will also be available on PMO's website and YouTube channel after the first broadcasts.