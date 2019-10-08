PM Lee to meet Jokowi today for leaders' retreat

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Indonesian President Joko Widodo will meet today as part of a leaders' retreat, the fourth between them, to review the bilateral partnership between the two countries.

Mr Joko will be in Singapore for a two-day visit ahead of his swearing-in for his second and final term in office.

President Joko, better known as Jokowi, along with Vice-President-Elect Ma'ruf Amin, will be sworn in on Oct 20. They won the April presidential election on a joint ticket with 55.5 per cent of the vote.

During the retreat at the Istana today, PM Lee and Mr Joko will take stock of the progress in bilateral cooperation and follow up on discussions at their last leaders' retreat in Bali on Oct 11 last year, said a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

"In looking ahead to President Joko's second term in office, both sides will explore ways to further enhance bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest, across the economic, socio-cultural and security spheres," it added.

Today, both leaders will also witness the signing of an Agreement between Indonesia and Singapore on Electronic Data Exchange to Facilitate and Secure Trade, as well as a memorandum of understanding between the national archives of both countries on archives cooperation.

PM Lee and Mrs Lee will host a dinner for President Joko and First Lady Iriana, as well as a high-level Indonesian delegation comprising ministers and ministerial-ranked officials.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat and Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean, who is the Coordinating Minister for National Security, will be among those in the Singa-pore delegation.

Singapore and Indonesia share close trade and investment ties, with bilateral trade reaching $65 billion in 2018, a 9.4 per cent increase from the previous year.

Singapore has also been Indonesia's top investor since 2014.

During last year's retreat, the two leaders discussed deepening tourism-related cooperation and bilateral connectivity.

Since then, both countries have developed new cruise itineraries, including Royal Caribbean International's Voyager of the Seas sailings from Singapore to Bintan in May this year, which took around 15,000 passengers to Indonesia.

In the run-up to the latest retreat, Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing met Indonesia's Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution in Jakarta last month.

Both ministers discussed new areas of cooperation, such as infrastructure and human capital development, and the digital economy, which are in line with Mr Joko's priorities.