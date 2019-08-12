PM Lee Hsien Loong to deliver National Day Rally speech on Sunday

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will deliver the National Day Rally speech on Sunday at the Institute of Technical Education in Ang Mo Kio.

He will give the speech in Malay and Mandarin from 6.45pm to 7.30pm, and in English from 8.15pm to 9.30pm, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

The Prime Minister will outline the Government's upcoming plans and priorities in the address, which will be his 16th National Day Rally speech.

In his National Day message last Thursday, on the eve of National Day, PM Lee said pre-school and tertiary education will be made more affordable for lower-and middle-income families, giving an indication of what he will focus on in the National Day Rally speech.

Retirement and re-employment ages will be raised to help older Singaporeans who wish to work longer, he added in his National Day message.

Last year, PM Lee unveiled the Voluntary Early Redevelopment Scheme, which allows residents in selected precincts to vote on whether to take up the Government's offer to buy back their flats.

He also announced the multibillion-dollar Merdeka Generation Package to subsidise healthcare costs for 500,000 Singaporeans born in the 1950s.

The National Day Rally will be broadcast on local TV channels and radio stations and livestreamed on PMO's YouTube page, PM Lee's Facebook page, the Facebook page of government feedback unit Reach, Toggle.sg and channelnewsasia.com.

Live updates can be read on PM Lee's Facebook and Twitter pages.

The rally will also be available for viewing from next Monday at www.youtube.com/pmosingapore or www.pmo.gov.sg/ndr.

The public can join the conversation online by including the #ndrsg hashtag in their posts and tweets.