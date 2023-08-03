PM Lee to deliver National Day message on Aug 8

PM Lee Hsien Loong will deliver his speech in English on CNA at 6.45pm on Aug 8. PHOTO: MCI
Updated
30 min ago
Published
41 min ago

SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will address the country in a televised message on Aug 8, the eve of National Day.

He will deliver his speech in English on CNA at 6.45pm.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong will deliver the message in Mandarin on Channel 8 and Capitol 95.8FM at 8.45pm.

Minister for Social and Family Development and Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli will deliver the message in Malay at 8.30pm on Suria, and Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam will deliver it in Tamil at 9pm on Vasantham and Oli 96.8FM.

The National Day message in all four languages will be available on the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) website and the PMO YouTube channel after the first broadcasts.

More On This Topic
PM Lee to deliver National Day Rally speech on Aug 20
All you need to know about PM Lee's National Day Rally speech

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top