PM Lee to deliver National Day message on Aug 8

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong delivered his National Day speech at the Botanic Gardens last year. PHOTO: MCI
Updated
Published
29 min ago

SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will address the country in a televised message on Monday (Aug 8), the eve of National Day.

He will deliver his speech in English on CNA at 6.45pm.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong will deliver the message in Mandarin on television on Channel 8 and on radio on Capital 95.8 FM at 8.45pm.

Minister for Social and Family Development and Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli will deliver the message in Malay at 8.30pm on Suria, and Transport  Minister S. Iswaran will deliver it in Tamil at 9pm on Vasantham and Oli 96.8FM.

The National Day message in all four languages will also be available on the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) website and the PMO YouTube channel after the first broadcasts.

More On This Topic
PM Lee to deliver National Day Rally speech on Aug 21
Security beefed up around Marina Bay area for National Day Parade

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top