PM Lee to attend Jokowi's inauguration in Jakarta tomorrow

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will make an official visit to Ja-karta this weekend to attend the inauguration of Mr Joko Widodo for a second term as President of Indonesia.

PM Lee will personally offer his congratulations to President Joko, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

He will also reaffirm Singapore's commitment to further strengthen the existing excellent bilateral relationship, including through the various areas of cooperation discussed at the Singapore-Indonesia Leaders' Retreat earlier this month.

During the retreat, which was held in Singapore, both leaders agreed to boost tie-ups in the digital economy, industrial parks, tourism and infrastructure, and strengthen the flow of trade and investments.

They also agreed to renew a US$10 billion (S$13.7 billion) bilateral financial arrangement between the Monetary Authority of Singapore and Bank Indonesia to help support monetary and financial stability in the region.

President Joko, better known as Jokowi, and Vice-President-elect Ma'ruf Amin had won the April presidential election on a joint ticket with 55.5 per cent of the vote.

The past week has seen strong signs that his defeated rival, Mr Prabowo Subianto, may be joining Mr Joko's ruling coalition after the President met the former army general at the presidential palace on Oct 11.

The swearing-in for Mr Joko's second and final term will be held tomorrow in the Parliament building in Central Jakarta, and security has been beefed up ahead of the event.

The inauguration will be attended by a number of foreign leaders, including Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, China's Vice-President Wang Qishan and Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Related Story Jokowi set to retain one-third of his Cabinet

PM Lee will be accompanied by Mrs Lee, Education Minister Ong Ye Kung, and officials from the PMO and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During his absence, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat will be the Acting Prime Minister.

SEE WORLD