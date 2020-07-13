PM Lee thanks Ang Mo Kio voters for their support

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong having his photo taken with Ang Mo Kio residents yesterday. In a post on the Ang Mo Kio GRC Facebook page yesterday, PM Lee said he "took a #jalanjalan around Ang Mo Kio Central to thank residents for voting for my team in this GE". He added that he and his team are "humbled by your support, and will do our best to look after all of you!" PM Lee said the walk was a nice change of pace compared with the hectic schedule of campaign walkabouts. "I had time to take some shots of the hawkers - their wares looked mouth-watering! Now that the dust is settling after the hustings, I am looking forward to getting back to the task at hand - navigating Singapore through the Covid-19 crisis," he added.