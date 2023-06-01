PM Lee tests positive for Covid-19 again; doctors cite ‘rebound’ which occurs in 5-10% of cases

SINGAPORE – Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has tested positive for Covid-19 again, just days after recovering from his first bout of the virus.

He said in a Facebook post on Thursday morning that he feels fine, and that his doctors have advised him to self-isolate until he tests negative in an antigen rapid test.

“My doctors say it is a post-Covid rebound, which happens in 5 to 10 per cent of cases,” said PM Lee, who added that although it is still infectious, the risk is not high as compared with the initial infection.

“I had very much looked forward to attending the consecration ceremony of Sri Thendayuthapani Temple this morning, but unfortunately will now have to miss it to keep others around me safe,” he said.

“My apologies to the organisers, and to all those attending the ceremony. I wish everyone a very successful consecration and celebration!”

PM Lee, 71, tested positive for Covid-19 for the first time on May 22.

He was advised by doctors to self-isolate until he was asymptomatic, and was prescribed anti-viral medication Paxlovid because of his age.