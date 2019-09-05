PM Lee Hsien Loong sues TOC editor Terry Xu over allegedly defamatory online article and Facebook post

SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong is suing the editor of The Online Citizen (TOC), Mr Terry Xu, over an article TOC posted on its website and Facebook page on Aug 15.

The lawyers of PM Lee served a writ of summons along with a statement of claim on Thursday (Sept 5) on Mr Xu at his house, said TOC in a Facebook post on Thursday.

According to TOC, the statement of claim, referring to the article titled "PM Lee's wife, Ho Ching, weirdly shares article on cutting ties with family members'', said the article contained statements that are false and baseless and were calculated to disparage and impugn PM Lee as well as his office as the Prime Minister.

The writ was served by law firm Davinder Singh Chambers on behalf of PM Lee.

TOC also said that Mr Xu has eight days to enter an appearance to defend the claim by PM Lee.

On Wednesday, Mr Xu said in a Facebook post that he would not comply with a demand from PM Lee to remove the article and post.

He said that while he was aware the costs from a possible legal suit from PM Lee may be "hefty", he stands by his decision.

The pre-trial conference for the suit has been set for Oct 15.