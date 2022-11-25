PM Lee speaks to Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, invites him to visit S’pore soon

SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong spoke with newly sworn-in Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Friday, and invited the leader to visit Singapore soon.

“I look forward to working with him and the new government to further strengthen our bilateral relationship,” said PM Lee in a Facebook post.

Datuk Seri Anwar was appointed Malaysia’s 10th prime minister on Thursday.

PM Lee added that he has known Mr Anwar for several decades and had last met him in 2018, when he delivered a lecture at the Singapore Summit on the importance of bilateral relations between Singapore and Malaysia.

“Singapore and Malaysia are close partners. Our countries share a longstanding friendship, underpinned by strong historical, cultural, and interpersonal ties. There is more that we can do to enhance our bilateral relationship for mutual benefit.”