PM Lee sends condolence letter to Indian PM Modi over deadly train crash

SINGAPORE – Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has written to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi to express his condolences following Friday’s deadly train accident in the eastern Indian state of Odisha.

The death toll from the disaster, which saw two passenger trains derailing after colliding with a stationary freight train at full speed, has reached 288, and at least 700 passengers are injured. Of those, 56 are reported to have serious injuries.

In a letter released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Sunday, PM Lee told Mr Modi that he was extending his heartfelt condolences both to him and to families affected by the disaster, on behalf of the Singapore Government.

PM Lee said: “It was with great sadness that I learnt about the horrific train derailment in Balasore, Odisha, on June 2.”

The MFA said its consulate-general in Mumbai is in close contact with the local authorities on the situation. It added that there have been no reports so far of Singaporeans involved in the collision.

Singaporeans who require consular assistance should contact the Consulate-General of Singapore in Mumbai on +91-82910-32836 or the MFA Duty Office on +65-6379-8800.

Other world leaders have also expressed their condolences in the wake of the disaster.

According to AFP, Pope Francis said he was “deeply saddened” by the “immense loss of life” and offered prayers for the “many injured”, while United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres extended “his deep condolences to the families of the victims” in a statement issued by his spokesman.

French President Emmanuel Macron sent his condolences to India’s President Droupadi Murmu and Mr Modi, saying in a tweet that his “thoughts are with the families of the victims”.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that Americans’ hearts were going “out to those who have lost their loved ones and the many who suffered injuries”.

Chinese state broadcaster CGTN reported that President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang had also extended their condolences to India’s leaders.