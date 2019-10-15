PM Lee sends condolence letter on destruction caused by Typhoon Hagibis

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has written a condolence letter to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe over the deaths and destruction caused by Typhoon Hagibis.

"I was saddened to learn of the tragic loss of life, and the injury and destruction caused by Typhoon Hagibis," Mr Lee said on Tuesday (Oct 15) in his letter.

"On behalf of the Government of Singapore, I offer my deepest condolences to the families of those affected," Mr Lee said.

"Our thoughts are with you and the people of Japan during this difficult period," he said, according to a press statement by Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"I am confident that Japan will, with its usual resilience, recover from this disaster quickly and emerge stronger," Mr Lee said, adding: "Please let us know if Singapore can be of any assistance in the relief efforts."