PM Lee sends condolence letter on death of China’s ex-premier Li Keqiang

SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has written to Chinese Premier Li Qiang to convey condolences on the death of his predecessor Li Keqiang.

Mr Li Keqiang died of a heart attack on Friday at the age of 68, less than a year after retiring from a decade in office.

In a letter dated Saturday, Mr Lee extended his condolences on behalf of the Singapore Government.

“Mr Li was a statesman who served his country with great dedication,” said Mr Lee.

“Under his leadership, China overcame many challenges, pressed on with reform and opening-up, and achieved economic development that dramatically improved the lives of the Chinese people.”

Mr Lee recounted how he first met Mr Li in Shenyang in 2005, and how they worked closely over the years to strengthen the partnership between Singapore and China. He also recalled Mr Li’s official visit to Singapore as premier in 2018, which gave bilateral cooperation between both countries “a timely boost”.

Mr Lee also noted several key bilateral milestones during Mr Li’s tenure as premier, which collectively reflected the “forward-looking nature” of the bilateral ties between the two countries.

These included the establishment of the China-Singapore (Chongqing) Demonstration Initiative on Strategic Connectivity, the launch of the Singapore-China (Shenzhen) Smart City Initiative and the upgraded protocol of the China-Singapore Free Trade Agreement.

“Mr Li also played an important role in strengthening Asean-China cooperation, representing China at Asean Summits over the past decade,” said Mr Lee.

“Today, Asean and China are each other’s largest trading partners. The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership and Asean-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership are among Mr Li’s lasting contributions to regional integration.

“Our thoughts are with the people of China.”