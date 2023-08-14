PM Lee’s National Day Rally speech to start at 6.45pm on Sunday

SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will deliver his 2023 National Day Rally speech at 6.45pm on Sunday.

He will first speak in Malay, and then in Mandarin from 7pm, and English at 8pm.

The rally, which will be held at Institute of Technical Education College Central in Ang Mo Kio, will be broadcast on local television channels and radio stations.

It will also be live-streamed on these online channels:

The Straits Times will also live-stream the rally on its website, Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Readers can follow the live coverage on the website and get instant updates on key announcements at the live blog.

At the wide-ranging National Day Rally in 2022, PM Lee announced the repeal of Section 377A of the Penal Code, which criminalised sex between men.

At the same time, he announced an amendment of the Constitution to protect the definition of marriage – as that between a man and a woman – from being challenged in the courts.

He also announced the easing of indoor mask-wearing requirements, with Singapore in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic then, and detailed plans for 150,000 homes to be built in Paya Lebar after the relocation of Paya Lebar Air Base in the 2030s.

Speaking about global geopolitical issues affecting the region, he called on Singaporeans to “get real” and be mentally ready for disruptions to the region’s stability.