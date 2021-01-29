PM Lee receives second dose of Covid-19 vaccine

SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong received his second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at Singapore General Hospital on Friday morning (Jan 29), completing his vaccination regimen.

Senior staff nurse Fatimah Mohd Shah, 41, who administered the first dose to Mr Lee on Jan 8, did so again for the second one.

"Just like my first jab, it was quick and painless. The doctors watched me for 30 minutes afterwards, just in case. Happy to share that I feel fine," said PM Lee on Facebook.

He added that the Ministry of Health (MOH) is ramping up the vaccine programme and opening more vaccination centres.

MOH announced on Thursday that more than 113,000 people had received their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.

It added that more than 50 individuals had also received their second dose of the vaccine.

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) has received 432 "adverse event reports" linked to symptoms generally associated with all vaccinations.

Most of them were for injection site pain and swelling, fever, headache, fatigue, body aches, giddiness, nausea and allergic reactions such as itch, rash, swelling of eyes or lip.

Most of these symptoms resolved on their own within a few days, said MOH.

There were also three cases of anaphylaxis, or rapid onset of severe allergic reactions.

All three individuals, who are in their 20s and 30s, recovered and were discharged from hospital after a day's observation or treatment, said MOH in its statement.