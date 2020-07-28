PM Lee receives congratulatory phone call from Indonesian President Joko Widodo

SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong received a phone call from Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Tuesday (July 28) congratulating him on the results of the recent Singapore general election.

According to Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two leaders reaffirmed the excellent ties between their countries during their conversation.

They also said they looked forward to continued bilateral and regional cooperation to address common challenges arising from the Covid-19 pandemic.

PM Lee had also received a message from Chinese Premier Li Keqiang congratulating him on his re-appointment as Singapore's prime minister, reported news agency Xinhua.

In his message on Monday, Mr Li said that under the leadership of Mr Lee, Singapore's economy has maintained a good momentum for a long period of time.

The premier also praised the measures taken by the island state to deal with the coronavirus, saying they were decisive and had achieved positive results in epidemic prevention and control, and economic and social recovery.

Describing the two countries as "friendly neighbours", Mr Li said he is willing to work with his Singaporean counterpart to coordinate efforts in the fight against Covid-19.

He said Singapore and China should cooperate on development, including projects under the Belt and Road initiative, and deepen their relationship as they mark the 30th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations this year.