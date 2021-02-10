PM Lee pays tribute to former US official George Shultz

Former United States secretary of state George Shultz, who died last Saturday aged 100, belonged to a generation of great American statesmen and played a major role in bringing the Cold War to a peaceful end, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

In a condolence letter on Monday to Mr Shultz's wife, Mrs Charlotte Mailliard Shultz, PM Lee wrote that the former chief diplomat's distinguished years of service to his country, spanning three presidencies during which he served in four different Cabinet positions, was "defined by his deep commitment and dedication in service of his country".

Mr Shultz, who was the 60th secretary of state from 1982 to 1989 under president Ronald Reagan, played a major role in shaping the post-Cold War international order as the US' chief diplomat, added PM Lee.

"George was a trusted friend of Singapore. Our views were aligned on many issues, especially in seeing the value of a strong US security and economic presence in Asia.

"Where we had occasion to differ, George was professional in representing US national interests, but remained a good friend to us."

Mr Shultz was a very close friend of Singapore's founding prime minister and PM Lee's father Lee Kuan Yew, said the Prime Minister in the letter released by his office yesterday. The two had known each other since 1973.

They met in person for the last time in November 2013, when Mr Lee Kuan Yew hosted a private meal for Mr Shultz when he visited Singapore to attend a meeting on nuclear threats.

PM Lee said in his letter to Mrs Shultz: "I have been honoured to meet George myself many times, both in the US and in Singapore. I warmly remember when both of you hosted Ho Ching and me to dinner, at your town flat on Russian Hill in 2007.

"George kindly brought together a distinguished group of guests, and we had a lively discussion."

Mr Shultz had a long and successful career not only in government, but also in business and academia, said PM Lee.

He had been active as a distinguished fellow of the California-based think-tank Hoover Institution after his retirement, speaking and writing on pressing global issues such as nuclear weapons and climate change.

PM Lee said: "Many countries around the world, including Singapore, paid attention. This was not just for his wisdom and good sense, but also because his was a voice that represented the best of a respected and trusted America."

"George's life and service will remain a profound inspiration to all. His deep and lasting imprint, in America and on the global stage, is an enduring legacy which will be deeply missed," he added.