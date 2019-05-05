PM Lee Hsien Loong opens 'green' Hillview Community Club

SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong was on his father's constituency tour on this day 56 years ago when the elder statesman laid a brick that became part of the foundation stone at Princess Elizabeth Estate Community Centre.

On Sunday (May 5), PM Lee placed a symbolic brick where the centre used to be, to launch Hillview Community Club.

Ms Low Yen Ling, MP and grassroots adviser for Bukit Gombak, said developers took in residents' suggestions to bring nature to the new community club.

She said: "Bukit Gombak is an area known for its distinct lush greenery... Hillview Community Club's interior is set apart by local flora and fauna as well as a special rain harvesting feature that conserves water.

"The community club has (also) become a second home for many, where friends, families and neighbours gather to bond, play, learn and grow together," added Ms Low, who is Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Education and Manpower.

Health Minister Gan Kim Yong, Senior Minister of State for Environment and Water Resources and Health Amy Khor, Minister of State for National Development and Manpower Zaqy Mohamad and MP Yee Chia Hsing also attended the launch.