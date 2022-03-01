PM Lee on the Ukraine crisis

What is happening in Ukraine now is important to us. Singapore strongly condemns Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and affirms that the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine must be respected.

If international relations are based on "might is right", the world will be a dangerous place for small countries like Singapore. This is why Singapore staunchly supports international law and the UN Charter, which prohibits acts of aggression against a sovereign state.

Vivian Balakrishnan spoke in Parliament today about the situation in Ukraine and its implications on Singapore. Eight years ago, then Foreign Minister K. Shanmugam did the same when Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine.

The lessons for us, then and now, are stark. When treaties and diplomacy fail, we cannot rely on others to protect us. We must never lose the capability to defend ourselves. National service and a strong, operationally ready SAF is our best deterrent against aggressors.

As a small country, we strive to maintain good relations with all countries big and small. We do not choose sides, but chart our own course based on consistent principles and long-term national interests.

Finally, we must remain a united and cohesive nation. Domestic politics must stop at our shores.

We have been lucky to enjoy peace and stability now for more than 50 years. Russia's attack on Ukraine reminds us how precious this is, and how important it is for all of us who call Singapore home to work together to preserve this happy state of affairs.