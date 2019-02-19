PM Lee on the Budget

It is a strategic plan to build a strong and united Singapore. We are investing to keep Singapore safe and secure. We are restructuring to grow a vibrant and innovative economy. We are nurturing a more caring and inclusive society, and building a global city and a home for all.

One major item in the Budget is the Merdeka Generation Package (MGP). Our Merdeka Generation (MG) seniors have played a critical role in our nation's development. They built our public services, modernised our economy and were among the first batches to serve NS. The MGP benefits will help MG seniors, aged between 60-69 years today, lead full and fulfilling lives as they age... The Bicentennial Bonus will benefit nearly all Singaporeans.

Ministries will give details on the various initiatives and measures for businesses, individuals and households during the upcoming Budget and Committee of Supply debates in Parliament. I hope you will follow the debates, to understand the Government's plans to build a better home and future for Singaporeans.

PRIME MINISTER LEE HSIEN LOONG, in a Facebook post on the Budget.