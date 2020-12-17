PM Lee on local leave for two weeks

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will be on local leave for two weeks from today, his office said in a statement yesterday.

No acting prime minister will be appointed during this period as he will remain contactable.

In response to media queries, PM Lee's press secretary, Ms Chang Li Lin, clarified that Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat would also be on local leave on some days while PM Lee is on leave.

PM Lee decided he could continue, since he was not travelling and would remain contactable, rather than switching between himself and Mr Heng as acting prime minister.

Mr Heng will chair the Cabinet meetings during this period.

In a Facebook post yesterday night, PM Lee said: "No travelling overseas this year. Instead, I will be exploring our island and catching up on my reading."

PM Lee added that he will update his social media followers if he came across anything interesting during his walks.

The last time the Prime Minister went on leave in December last year, Mr Heng was the acting prime minister from Dec 25 until the end of PM Lee's leave on Jan 3 this year.

This was before the first confirmed case of Covid-19 was announced in Singapore on Jan 23.