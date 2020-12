SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will be on local leave for two weeks, beginning on Thursday (Dec 17), his office said in a statement on Wednesday.

No acting prime minister will be appointed during this period, as he will remain contactable.

The last time PM Lee went on leave, in December 2019, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat was the Acting Prime Minister from Dec 25 until the end of Mr Lee's leave on Jan 3 this year.