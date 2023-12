SINGAPORE – Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will be on leave from Dec 19 to Dec 31.

During this time, Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean will be Acting Prime Minister from Dec 19 to 26, said the Prime Minister’s Office in a statement on Dec 18.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong will be Acting Prime Minister from Dec 27 to 31.