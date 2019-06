Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will be on leave for a week starting today. While he is away, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat will be Acting Prime Minister.

This marks Mr Heng's first stint as acting head of government since he was promoted to DPM on May 1.

In a Facebook post yesterday, PM Lee said he will be on leave for a week.

He wrote: "Looking forward to spending time with family and catching up on my reading. Maybe I'll see some of you when I go #jalanjalan!"