PM Lee no longer Covid-19 positive, will return to work on Monday

SINGAPORE – After testing positive for Covid-19 on May 22, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in a Facebook post on Sunday that he has since tested negative and will return to work on Monday.

He contracted the coronavirus for the first time following a recent string of work trips, which included visits to South Africa and Kenya.

The 71-year-old was in Cape Town from May 14 to 16, and Nairobi from May 17 to 19.

He had also been in Labuan Bajo in Indonesia for the 42nd Asean Summit from May 9 to 11.

His doctors prescribed anti-viral medication Paxlovid because of his age, and advised him to self-isolate until he was asymptomatic, he said in his Facebook post about his diagnosis on May 22.

Mr Lee added then that his most recent Covid-19 vaccine booster was taken last November, and urged Singaporeans to keep their vaccinations up to date to reduce the risk of severe illness.

He was supposed to attend Raffles Institution’s Bicentennial Founder’s Day celebrations on Sunday morning, but was advised by his doctors to use the weekend to rest.

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing, who delivered a speech on behalf of PM Lee who had written it, said the Prime Minister is “generally feeling okay”, but is advised against attending mass functions for a few more days.