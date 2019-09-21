PM Lee meets visiting leaders from Kenya, Japan

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong hosted visiting Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta to dinner at the Istana yesterday.

Mr Kenyatta, who is on a working visit, will speak at the Singapore Summit today.

PM Lee noted in a Facebook post that Kenya is one of the fastest-growing economies in East Africa.

Both countries enjoy strong bilateral ties, and while their regions are very different, "there is much they can learn from each other and much more we can do together".

They signed a FinTech Cooperation Agreement this year to support digital infrastructure development in Kenya, and also signed a Bilateral Investment Treaty and an Agreement for Avoidance of Double Taxation last year.

PM Lee added: "Look forward to doing more together to promote greater trade and investment flows between our countries."

PM Lee also received a visit from Mr Fumio Kishida, who is chairman of the policy research council of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

Mr Kishida, a former foreign minister, will also speak at the Singapore Summit today.