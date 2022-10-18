PM Lee meets academics and business leaders in Sydney

CANBERRA - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Monday met academics and business leaders in Sydney as part of his three-day visit to Australia from Oct 16 to 18.

The business luncheon was organised by the Asia Society Australia, and the roundtable discussion was with senior representatives and research fellows from the Lowy Institute.

In a Facebook post, PM Lee said his discussion at the Lowy Institute covered geostrategic developments and their impact on the region. "Australia plays an important role in our region, through its active economic engagement and contributions to regional security," he said.

During his lunch with business leaders, he welcomed Australian businesses in using the strong bilateral trade and economic links to build more partnerships with Singapore, particularly in the digital and green economies.

Other than the closed-door engagements, PM Lee is scheduled to attend the 7th Singapore-Australia Leaders' Meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Canberra on Tuesday.

PM Lee arrived in Canberra on Monday afternoon on an Australian air force B737 at Defence Establishment Fairbairn, next to Canberra Airport.

PM Lee and Mrs Lee were received by Australian Assistant Minister to the Prime Minister Patrick Gorman and Singapore Deputy High Commissioner to Australia Harold Lee.

This is PM Lee's first trip to Australia since the start of the pandemic. He is accompanied by Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong and government officials. MPs Foo Mee Har and Saktiandi Supaat are also part of the Singapore delegation.