PM Lee marks his 12 years on social media by releasing sticker pack, unreleased photographs

SINGAPORE – Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has released an online sticker pack in which he is depicted in various light-hearted moments, to mark his 12th anniversary on social media.

The 12 online stickers show PM Lee in candid moments over the years – including one where he is taking a sip from his “magic blue cup” – and can be used on WhatsApp and Telegram.

The cup was an icon from his Covid-19 circuit breaker address in 2020. During that speech, he effortlessly switched languages each time he drank from the cup.

PM Lee, a photography buff, also shared in a post on Facebook seven photographs he took that had not previously been released, to mark the digital milestone.

“Many of you have told me you enjoy my #jalanjalan photos. Here are some of my unreleased photos taken over the years, both in Singapore and overseas. I hope you enjoy them as much as I did taking them,” he wrote.

He added that he had started his social media journey with his first post on Facebook, 12 years ago on April 20.

“It has been a fun and rewarding adventure, and I have been happy to share with you some of the things I do and am interested in,” he said.

Many of the images he posts on social media are accompanied by the hashtag #jalanjalan which, loosely translated from Malay, means going for a walk.

PM Lee’s sticker pack can be downloaded using the links provided in his Facebook post.