PM Lee marks his 12 years on social media by releasing sticker pack, unreleased photographs

The Prime Minister also shared seven photos he took that had not previously been released, to mark the digital milestone. PHOTO: LEE HSIEN LOONG/FACEBOOK
Vihanya Rakshika
Correspondent
Updated
Apr 20, 2024, 04:55 PM
Published
Apr 20, 2024, 04:20 PM

SINGAPORE – Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has released an online sticker pack in which he is depicted in various light-hearted moments, to mark his 12th anniversary on social media.

The 12 online stickers show PM Lee in candid moments over the years – including one where he is taking a sip from his “magic blue cup” – and can be used on WhatsApp and Telegram.

The cup was an icon from his Covid-19 circuit breaker address in 2020. During that speech, he effortlessly switched languages each time he drank from the cup.

PM Lee, a photography buff, also shared in a post on Facebook seven photographs he took that had not previously been released, to mark the digital milestone.

“Many of you have told me you enjoy my #jalanjalan photos. Here are some of my unreleased photos taken over the years, both in Singapore and overseas. I hope you enjoy them as much as I did taking them,” he wrote.

He added that he had started his social media journey with his first post on Facebook, 12 years ago on April 20.

“It has been a fun and rewarding adventure, and I have been happy to share with you some of the things I do and am interested in,” he said.

Many of the images he posts on social media are accompanied by the hashtag #jalanjalan which, loosely translated from Malay, means going for a walk.

PM Lee’s sticker pack can be downloaded using the links provided in his Facebook post.

More On This Topic
#jalanjalan with LHL: What over 1,000 social media posts reveal about PM Lee
Keeping Singapore special: PM Lee Hsien Loong’s 20 years in office

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top