SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will be on leave for two weeks starting Saturday (Dec 21), his office said in a statement on Friday.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat will be Acting Prime Minister from Dec 25 until the end of Mr Lee's leave on Jan 3.

The Straits Times understands that PM Lee will remain contactable during his leave until Dec 24.

Mr Heng was promoted to DPM in May and his first stint as acting head of government was from June 10 to 16.