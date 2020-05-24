PM Lee Hsien Loong extends Hari Raya greetings to Brunei, Indonesian, Malaysian leaders

SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong extended greetings to leaders from Singapore's neighbouring countries for Hari Raya Aidilfitri, his office said on Sunday (May 24).

He made telephone calls to Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and Johor's Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar.

Mr Lee reaffirmed his friendship with the leaders and his strong support for the close cooperation between the states and peoples, said the statement.

He looks forward to working with them to secure the health and well-being of the countries' populations during the Covid-19 pandemic, and resuming and expanding Singapore's wider areas of cooperation as the Covid-19 outbreak is brought under control, the Prime Minister's Office added.