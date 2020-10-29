Singapore hopes to work with Tokyo on vaccine multilaterism, digital trade, PM Lee tells new Japan premier Suga

SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has congratulated Mr Yoshihide Suga on becoming Japan's 99th prime minister, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In a telephone call on Thursday (Oct 29), Mr Lee said he looked forward to working with Mr Suga to deepen cooperation, including through new areas such as the promotion of "vaccine multilateralism" and collaboration in digital trade.

Both leaders exchanged views on tackling the Covid-19 pandemic and on regional developments, including the importance of greater economic integration through the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, a proposed free trade agreement involving 15 countries.

They reaffirmed the excellent ties between Singapore and Japan and welcomed the launch of the Singapore-Japan Business Track (or Reciprocal Green Lane) and Residence Track last month, said the ministry in a statement.

The tracks facilitate essential business and official travel for residents between both countries.